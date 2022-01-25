Tyson Fury’s next fight options include caving in to Whyte’s demands, taking on UFC’s Ngannou, or throwing a RETIREMENT curveball.

TYSON FURY has warned his heavyweight world title rivals that they don’t have much time to make fights or accept step-aside deals.

Regardless of how the giant-fortune cookie crumbles over the next 24 hours, the 6ft 9in undefeated WBC king has plenty of options.

In an ideal world, Fury would postpone his long-awaited mandatory challenge from Dillian Whyte, allowing him to fight WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia for the title of undisputed king.

But that would require Whyte and Anthony Joshua – who has activated his rematch clause in order to avenge his September loss to Usyk – to not only accept step-aside money, but also to agree on who gets first dibs on the winner.

It’s costly and perplexing, but it has the potential to crown the first four-belt heavyweight champion in history and give the four men involved legendary status.

However, this is a Gypsy King who believes that money, world titles, records, and even reputations are all worthless.

As the clock ticks down to some major announcements and potential shocks, SunSport has taken a look at his options.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

A wealthy boxing fan is willing to pay the step-aside money to AJ and Whyte, allowing Fury and Usyk to fight in the desert.

Fury would then be just 12 rounds away from following in the footsteps of British legend Lennox Lewis and becoming the undisputed champion.

If he succeeds, he will become one of the most famous people on the planet, and his next move will be unpredictable.

Any agreement reached by AJ and Whyte will guarantee Whyte a shot at the WBC title, as well as huge financial penalties if he retires, leaves the sport in any way, or fails to meet his obligations.

Fury, on the other hand, might see it as a fair price to pay for being able to finish the game, retire undefeated, and scatter all of the belts around, making it nearly impossible for any of his rivals of the era to match.

Whyte is currently involved in legal and arbitration proceedings with the WBC over the length of time he has had to wait for his chance at the green and gold belt and a share of the potential Fury purse.

According to SunSport, Fury will not be able to defend his WBC world title against anyone other than Whyte until these issues are resolved.

However, Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren has had the Manchester arena on hold for some time, and he has confirmed that Fury could accept a warm-up fight without the WBC world title…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.