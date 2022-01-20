Tyson Fury’s purse bids for the Dillian Whyte fight have been postponed once more amid reports that Anthony Joshua may withdraw from the Usyk fight.

EDDIE HEARN has predicted that Tyson Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte will be postponed a THIRD time.

The Gypsy King is in talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed bout in the Middle East.

If that fight happens, Whyte and Anthony Joshua, who is gearing up for his rematch with the undefeated Ukrainian, will have to put money aside.

Incredibly, the pair could demand as much as £20 million – £15 million for AJ and £5 million for Whyte.

In the meantime, Whyte, Fury’s WBC mandatory challenger, is still fighting the WBC over the purse split for his title fight.

Purse bids for the domestic squabble were originally scheduled for January 11, but were pushed back to January 18.

Now, Hearn, who is desperate to make a significant purse bid for the fight, has revealed that he believes the purse bid will be pushed back from Friday.

“I don’t think we’re going to see it,” the Matchroom promoter told the Mirror.

We’re ready, but I don’t think we’ll get to see it.”

“There are substantial amounts of money available,” Hearn, who promotes both Joshua and Whyte, said of step aside money.

“There are also people who want to try to make this route a reality.”

“But it’s not just about the money; it’s about the strategy – AJ doesn’t want someone to come to him and hand him money and then say, ‘OK, see you later, mate.’

“He wants to know what the actual plan is, and Dillian Whyte wants to know the same thing; he’s been waiting for a long time and it’s fine if he has to wait a few more months, but how does it work?”

“Right now, I think the two fights are the favorites, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

“It’s all very complicated, which is why it’s taking so long and why it goes quiet for a while before reappearing.”