Tyson Fury’s purse bids for the Dillian Whyte fight have been postponed once more as Eddie Hearn confirms the fight will not take place in March.

Dillian Whyte’s proposed fight with Tyson Fury has been delayed AGAIN, according to EDDIE HEARN.

The purse bids were originally scheduled for January 11 but were pushed back to January 18.

Hearn and Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, will now have to wait until Friday, January 21 to make their first bids.

“We received an email overnight – this Friday is the official date of the first bid now,” Hearn told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Who knows if that will change; there is a lot going on behind the scenes, and there are a lot of discussions.”

“Of course, there’s the legal situation with Dillian and the WBC, but we’re trying to move forward.”

“I think people keep talking about March dates and things like that, and it’s starting to sound a little unrealistic.”

“Dillian wants to box again; he hasn’t done so since March of last year.”

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to move forward with purse bids or close a deal.”

Fury has been ordered to fight Whyte by the WBC, with Warren predicting a March fight in the United Kingdom.

The WBC, however, decided that Whyte would only receive 20% of the total prize money, which has enraged the Britishman.

In response, Whyte has filed a lawsuit to increase his share of the prize pool, but he is likely to fight Fury regardless of the Court of Arbitration’s decision.