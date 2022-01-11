Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder is one of the best heavyweight fights ever, according to Colin Hart, who ranks it alongside Muhammad Ali classics.

Colin Hart considers Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder to be one of the best heavyweight fights ever, alongside Muhammad Ali classics.

When it comes to the greatest heavyweight fights, comparing Tyson Fury’s wildly exciting victory over Deontay Wilder to a mountain is akin to comparing a molehill to a mountain.

It was certainly dramatic, thrilling, and highly entertaining, but in order to put it into context and avoid going overboard, everything must be considered, particularly the quality of the opponent.

I was fortunate enough to be ringside for five of the best, three of which were historic.

Fury was expected to repeat his win over Wilder, but it was a close fight at times, and he had to pick himself up off the canvas twice in the fourth round.

The Gypsy King made it a spectacular yo-yo battle that you couldn’t take your eyes off, having floored Wilder twice before knocking him out in the 11th.

It was a pulsating war that was unquestionably one of the most memorable in the pantheon of heavyweight fights, and it deserves to be in the top six due to the adrenaline rush it provided to everyone who witnessed it.

It was memorable for me, but it falls short of the top five due to Wilder’s poor performance.

He fights like a novice, with the exception of the terrifying power in his right hand.

From the sixth round onwards, it was extremely one-sided.

In the ninth, Wilder’s corner or the referee, in my opinion, should have pulled him out.

He was on his feet and taking a lot of punishment.

Fury did exactly what he was supposed to do, and he did so brilliantly.

However, he was set up for success by the mediocre opposition.

Mike Tyson, the unbeaten Baddest Man on the Planet, was defending his world championship against a man who was given a 42-1 chance of defeating him.

When interviewed in his hotel room a few days before the fight, Douglas stated that he would KO Iron Mike in honor of his beloved mother, who had died three weeks prior – a statement that elicited a lot of laughter from the press.

Tyson, on the other hand, was dealing with marital issues and had under-trained because he thought he’d have an easy win over Douglas.

Despite knocking out Buster in the eighth round, Tyson was outboxed and outfought by a deranged opponent.

As Douglas expertly dismantled him, we couldn’t believe our eyes.

He bludgeoned a badly dazed and severely punished Tyson to the ground in the tenth.

He had no chance of beating the count, and who can forget Mike’s desperate attempt to put…

