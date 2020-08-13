‘Tyson made it very clear’: Promoter Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury has DEMANDED a fight before the end of 2020

Tyson Fury says he is sick of sitting on the sidelines for fights with Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua to be made, and has instructed his promoter Frank Warren to find him an opponent to take on before the end of 2020.

Fury is seeking an acceleration in competition after his contracted third fight with American slugger Wilder was indefinitely postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the first of two blockbuster matchups with Anthony Joshua tentatively scheduled for next summer, Warren says that Fury has told him he wants to get back in the ring before the year is out – regardless of who it is against.

“Tyson made it very clear. I’ve got to give him a fight by the end of the year,” Warren said.

However, with the current state of global sport still being restricted by health and safety regulations Warren says that Fury fighting in an empty arena against the likes of Wilder, or even Joshua, makes little financial sense.

“I don’t want him fighting behind closed doors,” Warren continued.

“But Tyson’s been in lockdown since February so, by December, it’s ten months out of the ring. The only way the Wilder fight works financially is in front of a crowd.

“In the meantime, let’s think about what works health-wise for Tyson. So a fight here, behind closed doors, is something to look at.”

The identity of any future opponent remains currently unclear, but one potential name is that of Dillian Whyte. WBC chief Mauricio Sulaiman, has previously stated that UK heavyweight Dillian Whyte is considered to be the mandatory challenger for Fury’s title belt, potentially setting up a fight between the two Brits.

“The WBC has reviewed every single weight category, considering the pandemic,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports last week.

“We have had the flexibility with our champions and the WBC has approved Fury to fight by the end of the year, if it’s announced that it might be December 19, and the winner must make the mandatory defense early next year.

“When the (Fury-Wilder) fight takes place, we will order the pre-negotiations, so it’s a process that the promoters negotiate the fight and a date.

“It makes no sense to speculate on a date, but it’s going to be early next year when they are able to negotiate, or it goes to a purse bid.”

Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, must also take on a fight with the mandatory challenger for one of his championship titles, Kubrat Pulev, meaning that there are now more than a few obstacles that have to be cleared for the Fury-Joshua fight to take place.