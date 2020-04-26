 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tyson plans to join Barça with his grass company

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

  Screenshot

    Will Swissx soon be named after the FC Barcelona football stadium?

    1/7

    Will Swissx soon be named after the FC Barcelona football stadium?

  Swissx

    Billionaire Alki David (left) is the founder of the company that produces legal cannabis products.

    2/7

    Billionaire Alki David (left) is the founder of the company that produces legal cannabis products.

  Screenshot

    The company is based in Gstaad BE.

    3/7

    The company is based in Gstaad BE.

  imago images / Agencia EFE

    Finally positive headlines for Barça boss Bartomeu.

    7/7

    Finally positive headlines for Barça boss Bartomeu.

After fierce power struggles on the carpet floor in recent weeks, FC Barcelona has finally found a way to make the headlines again.

In order to help fight the corona pandemic, the Catalans are granting the naming rights to their Camp Nou stadium for the 2020/21 season for the first time. President Josep Bartomeu announced this last Tuesday. The proceeds will go to research against the corona virus. The deal is expected to generate around CHF 315 million over the next 25 years.

That of course calls the billionaires on the map. With its 99,000 seats, Camp Nou is the largest football stadium in Europe and a club sanctuary in Catalonia, especially among supporters of FC Barcelona. Alki David (51) is one who has already reached out for naming rights. The Greek entrepreneur’s assets are estimated at CHF 1.7 billion. He told the Daily Mail: “Swissx Camp Nou, that sounds nice.”

But what exactly is Swissx? And what is the connection to Switzerland? Swissx is a company with its headquarters in Gstaad BE. It produces legal cannabis products. Also on offer: CBD grass from Switzerland – in all imaginable forms. Supposedly made in the “pure mountain air” of the Bernese Oberland, as they say. The company’s co-founder is none other than boxer legend Mike Tyson (53), an avowed fan and enthusiastic marijuana consumer. (red)

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

