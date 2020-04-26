Tyson plans to join Barça with his grass company

Screenshot 1/7 Will Swissx soon be named after the FC Barcelona football stadium?

After fierce power struggles on the carpet floor in recent weeks, FC Barcelona has finally found a way to make the headlines again.

In order to help fight the corona pandemic, the Catalans are granting the naming rights to their Camp Nou stadium for the 2020/21 season for the first time. President Josep Bartomeu announced this last Tuesday. The proceeds will go to research against the corona virus. The deal is expected to generate around CHF 315 million over the next 25 years.

That of course calls the billionaires on the map. With its 99,000 seats, Camp Nou is the largest football stadium in Europe and a club sanctuary in Catalonia, especially among supporters of FC Barcelona. Alki David (51) is one who has already reached out for naming rights. The Greek entrepreneur’s assets are estimated at CHF 1.7 billion. He told the Daily Mail: “Swissx Camp Nou, that sounds nice.”