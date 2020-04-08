UEFA chief insists Liverpool ‘will get PL title one way or another’

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insists Liverpool will be awarded the 2019/20 Premier League title “one way or another” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League announced last Friday that there was no prospect of professional football returning by the start of May, and was instead keeping a decision on when the game could safely come back amid the coronavirus pandemic under constant review.

A report on Monday claimed that the Premier League had reached a ‘tentative agreement’ with the goverment that would allow the season to resume behind closed doors in June.

MEDIAWATCH: Why it’s actually been a great week for Liverpool…

Liverpool currently have a 25-point lead at the summit of the English top-flight and Ceferin reckons Jurgen Klopp’s men will be crowned champions for the first time in 30 years whatever happens to the current campaign.

“I can’t see a way Liverpool could be left without a title,” Ceferin told Slovenian daily sports paper EkipaSN.

“If the Premier League resumes play, Liverpool will almost certainly win the title. Theoretically it’s not all over, but practically Liverpool are on the verge of it.

“If by any chance the play will not resume, we still have to find a way to declare final results, to declare champions.

“And again I cannot see, I cannot imagine a scenario, in which the champions would not be Liverpool.

“I understand the fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even in the league offices, but I believe, they will get the title one way or another.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.