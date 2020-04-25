UEFA gives green light for premature termination of domestic leagues

15 SHARES Share Tweet

UEFA has relented on its attitude towards members who sought for premature termination of domestic football leagues as the European football’s governing body announced on Thursday that an early end of the season in some cases are acceptable.

UEFA said in a statement that National Associations might have legitimate reasons to end their domestic championships in particular in the following cases:

“Existence of an official order prohibiting sports events so that the domestic competitions cannot be completed before a date that would make it possible to complete the current season in good time before the next season to start.”

“Insurmountable economic problems which make finishing the season impossible because it would put at risk the long-term financial stability of the domestic competition and/or clubs.”

That means those who had the intention to terminate their competitions with games unfinished might now get the approval from UEFA, who previously held a strong stand against such proposals.

Earlier this week, the Dutch football federation has announced its desire to call an end to the season after the government decided to extend a ban on large gatherings until September because of the coronavirus.

The Belgian Pro League and Scottish League will decide next week whether to adopt the premature terminations.

However, UEFA reiterated that it urged National Associations and Leagues to “explore all possible options to play all top domestic competitions giving access to UEFA club competitions to their natural conclusion”

If the domestic leagues failed a “natural conclusion”, UEFA required leagues to select clubs for next season’s European club competitions based on “sporting merit”.

“The procedure for selecting clubs should be based on objective, transparent and non-discriminatory principles. National Associations and Leagues, should otherwise have the ability to decide the final positions in their domestic competitions, having regard to the specific circumstances of each competition,” UEFA wrote in the statement.

UEFA has also confirmed on Thursday that the 2021 Women’s European Championship, scheduled to be held in England next year, will be postponed for one year to July 2022.