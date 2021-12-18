Uefa has been chastised for blaming the botched Champions League draw on a “technical problem with external service provider’s software.”

Uefa has been chastised for blaming a messed-up Champions League draw on a “technical problem with external service provider’s software.”

After botching today’s Champions League last-16 draw, UEFA has been chastised.

This morning, the European football governing body held their preliminary draw… only to fumble it.

Rather than taking responsibility for their error, Uefa blamed it on an “external service provider.”

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16,” they wrote on Twitter, announcing the re-draw.

“As a result, the draw has been declared null and void, and it will be completely redone at 15:00 CET.”

“I’m moving to the Super League,” one fan joked in reply.

“Goodbye.”

“Why are Arsenal fans making comments on European competitions?” one joked.

“Software?” remarked a third. “It’s literally just a dude manually putting out the balls.”

Manchester United’s number was not drawn in the initial draw to face Atletico Madrid.

They had already drawn Villarreal, which should not have been possible because they were both in Group F and thus ineligible to meet in the last-16.

After an initial redraw, United’s crosstown rivals Man City were chosen to face Unai Emery’s side.

Then United was left out of the match against Atletico.

After receiving complaints from teams like Diego Simeone’s, Uefa shockingly ordered a complete re-draw.

Man United’s opponents were changed from PSG to Atletico Madrid, while Man City and Liverpool were assigned to Sporting and Inter Milan, respectively.

Chelsea was once again drawn against Lille, the French champions.

