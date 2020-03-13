UEFA set to suspend Champions League and Europa League amid coronavirus pandemic – reports

The current Champions League and Europa League campaigns are set to be suspended amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, according to reports emerging from Spanish media.

Marca has reported that UEFA will take the measure to suspend all European tournament fixtures in efforts to protect the health of players, staff and fans alike, after the coronavirus outbreak has played havoc with the 2020 sporting calendar.

UEFA has yet to formalize the move but is expected to do so after a teleconference with various bodies next week.

JUST IN: UEFA set to suspend the Champions League and Europa League — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 12, 2020

📍 La UEFA también para: la Champions y la Europa League, suspendidas https://t.co/LUxmvUuD10pic.twitter.com/EIlql3u3XY — MARCA (@marca) March 12, 2020

The suspension of European football’s two most prestigious continental tournaments will follow similar measures being taken in Italian and Spanish football and comes with both Juventus and Real Madrid players currently in isolation after coming into contact with people infected with the virus in separate incidents.

UEFA has taken their first steps into confirming this news on Thursday afternoon, saying in a statement that they have invited members from each of its 55 associations, along with various other representatives of European football, to take part in a video conference next week to develop their response to the outbreak.

“In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak,” the said in a statement.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.

“Further communication will be made following those meetings.“