UEFA SUSPEND all Champions League and Europa League matches due to coronavirus

UEFA have suspended all next week’s scheduled matches due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the organization announced in a statement on Friday.

The UEFA statement read: “In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed.

“Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.”

Matches to be postponed include all Champsions League and Europa League round of 16 second leg matches originally scheduled to take place from March 17-19.

Consequently, UEFA also announced that their draw for the quarter final stage, scheduled to take place next Friday, will also be postponed.

European football’s governing body had already announced a meeting scheduled for Tuesday between major stakeholders in the Euro 2020 championships this summer to decide on the tournament’s fate.