UFC 249 LIVE: Follow the action with RT Sport’s rolling updates as the UFC returns to action in Jacksonville (VIDEO)

It’s been nearly two months since the last UFC show, but now the biggest MMA promotion is back with a stacked card and a world title double-header at the top of the bill. Follow our live updates throughout the night.

It’s been a rocky road to get here, but we finally have live fights back on our screens as the UFC stages the first sports event to be held in the United States since the coronavirus forced America to shut down two months ago.

Now the UFC is back in business with a stacked fight card, and you can follow the action with us right here at RT Sport.