UFC 269: Poirier vs. Oliveira LIVE RESULTS: UK start time, live stream FREE, lightweight title fight on TV – updates

Poirier vs Oliveira LIVE RESULTS: UK start time, free live stream, TV for lightweight title fight – updates

At UFC 269, DUSTIN POIRIER will finally get his shot at lightweight supremacy when he fights Charles Oliveira for the 155-pound title.

Oliveira won the title by TKO over Michael Chandler earlier this year, and his first defense could not be more difficult.

Poirier could have had the title fight a few months earlier, but he chose to give Conor McGregor a money-making trilogy rematch in the summer instead.

The Diamond won that fight by TKO in the first round, putting him in great shape for his fight with Oliveira, one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC.

DECK OF FLYWEIGHTS

The women’s flyweight matchup between Brazilian Priscila Cachoeira and divisional mainstay Gillian Robertson is up first.

This looks like it will be a good one.

The first fight of the final PPV of 2021 begins RIGHT NOW!

WE ARE ON THE AIR!!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier on SunSport.

Dustin Poirier will be able to fulfill his ‘destiny’ and become lightweight champion at the second time of asking in just a few hours.

Getting ready for the final pay-per-view of a stacked year in 2021.

UFC 269 looks promising.