UFC 269: Watch Cody Garbrandt get knocked out THREE times by Kai Kara-France in a brutal KO loss.

In his eagerly anticipated flyweight debut, CODY GARBRANDT was brutally knocked out by Kai Kara-France.

On a stacked UFC 269 card in Las Vegas on Sunday morning, the former men’s bantamweight champion made his 125-pound debut.

(hashtag)UFC269pic.twitter.comsHcHdMQMmX @kaikarafrance makes a statement by finishing the former bantamweight champion!

With a brutal KO victory over Kiwi killer Kara-France, Garbrandt hoped to earn a shot at the flyweight title.

However, in less than three minutes, No Love was added to the City Kickboxing standout’s highlight reel.

The soft-spoken and humble Kara-France demanded a shot at the winner of Brandon Moreno’s upcoming title defense against Deiveson Figueiredo after his statement-making victory.

“I know I’m the best in the world,” he said, “and knocking out a former champion just puts me in line for a title shot!”

The pair didn’t pull any punches in the pre-fight press conference, and after the fight started, they ratcheted up their trash talk.

Garbrandt appeared to be quick as he maneuvered on the outside, landing a couple of solid calf kicks.

Apart from a couple of tame leg kicks, Kara-France took a long time to throw anything noteworthy.

After a brief flurry of punches from both men, the fight exploded into life.

Garbrandt was knocked down by Kara-France with a huge overhand right, but the former bantamweight champion quickly rose to his feet.

However, as he circled away, he was felled by another right hand, causing serious concern in his corner.

Garbrandt managed to get back to his feet and urged Kara-France forward.

The call had Kara-France well and truly baited, as Garbrandt skillfully leveled him and took him down.

Kara-France, on the other hand, resurfaced and resumed stalking his wounded prey.

And a huge uppercut from the CKB 125-pounder spelled the end for Garbrandt, who lost his senses and ate several more strikes before referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

