UFC 269: Watch Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira square off in a tense matchup ahead of a tasty lightweight title fight in Las Vegas.

UFC 269: Watch Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira spar in a tense matchup ahead of a tasty lightweight title fight in Las Vegas.

Early this morning, DUSTIN POIRIER and Charles Oliveira met for the first time before their highly anticipated lightweight title fight.

In the main event of UFC 269 on Sunday morning, lightweight champion Oliveira will defend his title for the first time against the former interim champion.

Champ Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier

During the build-up to their mouth-watering showdown, the two best 155-pounders on the planet had yet to cross paths with each other.

But that changed on Thursday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, during a pre-fight press conference.

As they fielded questions from the press, the two were cordial and respectful of one another.

They did, however, engage in a tense brawl shortly after the press conference ended.

Poirier will become the undisputed ruler of the stacked lightweight division at the second time of asking if he defeats the in-form Oliveira.

And the pride of Lafayette, Louisiana believes that finally holding undisputed UFC gold will inscribe his name in mixed martial arts history for all time.

“If I win the world championship Saturday night, I’ll have accomplished everything I set out to do in this sport,” he said earlier this week.

“I’ve provided for my family and we’re in a good financial position.”

Outside of fighting, [I have] other businesses.

“I’ve got to check that box [of undisputed champion].”

That goes on indefinitely.

“It takes 25 minutes to make life fair,” I used to say.

It’s 25 minutes until eternity, 25 minutes until eternity.

That is exactly what we are dealing with here.

“You’re not going to take that away from me.”

“If you’ve won once, you’ve won forever.”

