UFC 269: Watch viral sensation Sean O’Malley KO Raulian Paiva in the first round on the Oliveira vs Poirier card.

With a stunning victory over fellow prospect Raulian Paiva, SEAN O’MALLEY sent a strong message to the rest of the bantamweight division.

On a stacked UFC 269 pay-per-view card in Las Vegas, the Dana White’s Contenders Series graduates collided early on Sunday morning.

@SugaSeanMMA has now won three straight fights after stopping Raulian Paiva in the first round! (hashtag)UFC269pic.twitter.comvaBj6qBvUp

And with an emphatic first-round stoppage of the Brazilian, fan favorite O’Malley staked his claim for a spot in the bantamweight top-15 on Tuesday.

“I feel like I did steal the show, and I plan on stealing the show again,” the 27-year-old said before entering the competition.

And did the mauler from Minnesota keep his word?

“I think he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever fought,” O’Malley said after his most recent highlight-reel stoppage.

“However, if I hit those shots, I’m going to take you out.”

In the early stages of the stanza, O’Malley was content to operate on the outside of the octagon, taking advantage of his reach advantages.

Paiva, a BJJ ace, tried to take the fight to the ground early on but was unsuccessful.

O’Malley established his range with oblique kicks, which he then exploited with pin-point jabs.

Suga’s unintentional groin strike briefly halted play, but Paiva was unaffected.

Following the restart, O’Malley continued to dance around his Brazilian opponent, tagging him several times in an attempt to close the gap.

‘Sean O’Malley’ chants helped the slick striker get even deeper into his stride, and he responded with a beautiful straight right hand after a picture-perfect jab.

A few moments later, O’Malley stunned the crowd by dropping Paiva with a stunning right hand.

When the fan favorite detected blood, he unleashed a barrage of bullets on the injured Paiva, who miraculously recovered his footing.

After being caught by a flurry of shots that sent the T-Mobile Arena into chaos, he was soon back on the canvas.

