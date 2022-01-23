UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane LIVE REACTION: Ngannou demands a boxing match after his victory, and Figueiredo defeats Moreno – latest

In a major title fight at UFC 270, FRANCIS NGANNOU successfully defended his heavyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane.

In the evening’s co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo reclaimed the flyweight title with a decision victory over Brandon Moreno in a thrilling trilogy fight.

After Francis Ngannou’s victory over Ciryl Gane, UFC president Dana White skipped the post-fight press conference.

“Dana White will not attend the (hashtag)UFC270 post-fight news conference, per PR,” MMA Junkie reporter Mike Bohn tweeted.

“It’s revealing.”

The impact of boxing on the mind

Francis Ngannou made it clear after his decision victory over Ciryl Gane that he hasn’t given up on his professional boxing dream.

“As I always say, boxing is always in the back of my mind,” he told Joe Rogan.

It’s something I need to accomplish before the end of my career!

“And right now, I’m looking for any opportunity to get that because I haven’t been here for a lifetime.”

“I suppose I should start thinking about it now.”

Gane offers his thoughts.

“I’m so sorry for today,” a cresftallen Gane said to UFC analyst Joe Rogan.

“I’d like to congratulate Francis.

He performed admirably.

I’m sad, but it’s been a wonderful experience.”

The title goes to Ngannou.

Following a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane, Francis Ngannou is still the UFC heavyweight champion.

He won the fight by scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 48-46.

The Predator has had its first title defense in the books.

Round 5: Ngannou vs. Gane

They’re off after a final glove touch.

Gane’s punches and elbows are becoming more powerful.

The Frenchman receives a leading elbow.

With a good combination, Gane backs up the champion.

Gane has been taken down, and Ngannou is on his back.

He, on the other hand, is refusing to accept the position.

Gane has given up position after attempting a heel hook.

However, he has it once more.

Gane is adamant about maintaining his grip.

However, he loses his position and is now in full mount with Ngannou.

Gane is desperately trying to get back on his feet, but he’s running into a brick wall in the form of Ngannou’s high pressure.

They go the distance after the horn blows.

Round 4: Ngannou vs. Gane

To start the round, Gane lands a nice teep to the tired Ngannou’s body.

Gane maintains his lightness of foot while chipping away at the lead leg.

Bon Gamin lands a second front kick to the chest seconds before Ngannou clinches up.

Another thwart….

Another thwart….