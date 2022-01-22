Trending
Infosurhoy

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane LIVE RESULTS: UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane LIVE RESULTS: UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane LIVE RESULTS: UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane LIVE RESULTS

0
By on Sports

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane LIVE RESULTS: UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane LIVE RESULTS: UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane LIVE RESULTS: UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane LIVE RESULTS: UFC

At UFC 270, Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in a huge title fight.

Gane won his interim title in the summer, and Ngannou hasn’t fought since an explosive performance against Stipe Miocic a year ago, so the fight has been months in the making.

In a tantalizing trilogy fight, Deiveson Figueiredo looks to reclaim his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

With our live blog from Anaheim, you can follow all of the action…

Comments are closed.