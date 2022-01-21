UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary bouts ahead of a HUGE fight night in California

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary fights ahead of a HUGE fight night in California

THIS WEEKEND, get ready for another high-octane night of UFC action.

In California, all eyes are on the heavyweights as Francis Ngannou defends his UFC title against interim champ Ciryl Gane.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, there’s also a packed card featuring Brandon Moreno and Michel Pereira.

All of the action will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

From 1 a.m., coverage will begin with the preliminary round.

To watch online, get the BT Sport app for your phone, tablet, PC, or gaming console.

Viewers in the United States can watch on ESPN(plus).

The main card

preliminary examinations

Preliminaries 1

“I’m here because I earned it; nobody gave me anything,” Francis Ngannou says.

“I’d like to win this fight, but it’s fine if I don’t.”

As a man, I don’t believe that does anything to me.

As a man, I’ve accomplished a lot.

“Even if this is the end, I’ll say I finished it.”

Few people can tell the same story as me in their lifetime, even if they have more opportunities than I do.

“Wherever I am, I’m content.”

“I believe my advantage against Francis will be my footwork,” Ciryl Gane says.

“I have the best footwork in this division and I’m also the most well-rounded.”

I am more capable than he is.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen in this fight, but you’re going to see my hand raised at the end of it.”