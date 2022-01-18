UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary bouts ahead of the big fight night in California

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary fights ahead of the big fight night in California

This weekend, get ready for another high-octane night of UFC action.

In California, all eyes are on Francis Ngannou, who defends his UFC title against interim champion Ciryl Gane.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

If that unification fight isn’t enough to pique your interest, there’s also a full card featuring Brandon Moreno and Michel Pereira.

All of the action will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

The prelims will be broadcast live at 1 a.m. ET.

If you want to watch online, get the BT Sport app for your phone, tablet, PC, or gaming console.

ESPN(plus) is available to American viewers.

The primary card

Initial Assessments

Preliminaries 1

“I’m here because I earned it; nobody gave me anything,” Francis Ngannou says.

“I’d like to win this fight, but it’s okay if I lose.”

As a man, I don’t believe that takes anything away from me.

As a man, I’ve done a lot.

“Even if this is the end, I’ll say I finished it.”

Few people, even those with better opportunities than I, can tell the same story as me in their lifetime.

“I’m content where I am.”

“I believe my advantage against Francis will be my footwork,” Ciryl Gane says.

“I have the best footwork in this division and am also more well-rounded.”

I have more abilities than he does.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen in this fight, but you’ll see my hand raised at the end.”