UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary bouts ahead of the big fight night in California

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary fights ahead of the big fight night in California
This weekend, get ready for another high-octane night of UFC action.
In California, all eyes are on Francis Ngannou, who defends his UFC title against interim champion Ciryl Gane.
If that unification fight isn’t enough to pique your interest, there’s also a full card featuring Brandon Moreno and Michel Pereira.
All of the action will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.
The prelims will be broadcast live at 1 a.m. ET.
If you want to watch online, get the BT Sport app for your phone, tablet, PC, or gaming console.
ESPN(plus) is available to American viewers.
“I’m here because I earned it; nobody gave me anything,” Francis Ngannou says.
“I’d like to win this fight, but it’s okay if I lose.”
As a man, I don’t believe that takes anything away from me.
As a man, I’ve done a lot.
“Even if this is the end, I’ll say I finished it.”
Few people, even those with better opportunities than I, can tell the same story as me in their lifetime.
“I’m content where I am.”
“I believe my advantage against Francis will be my footwork,” Ciryl Gane says.
“I have the best footwork in this division and am also more well-rounded.”
I have more abilities than he does.
“I’m not sure what’s going to happen in this fight, but you’ll see my hand raised at the end.”