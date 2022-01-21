UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary fights ahead of the big fight night in California

This weekend, get ready for another high-octane night of UFC action.

In California, all eyes are on Francis Ngannou, who defends his UFC title against interim champion Ciryl Gane.

If that unification fight isn’t enough to pique your interest, there’s also a full card featuring Brandon Moreno and Michel Pereira.

BT Sport 2 will broadcast the entire match live.

From 1 a.m., coverage will begin with the preliminary rounds.

To watch online, get the BT Sport app for your phone, tablet, PC, or gaming console.

Viewers in the United States can watch on ESPN(plus).

The primary card

preliminary examinations

Preliminaries 1

“I’m here because I earned it; no one has given me anything,” Francis Ngannou says.

“I’d like to win this fight, but it’s fine if I don’t.”

As a man, I don’t believe that does anything to me.

As a man, I’ve done a lot.

“I’ll say I did it even if this is the end.”

Few people, even those with better opportunities than I, can tell the same story as me in their lifetime.

“I’m content where I am.”

“I think my advantage against Francis will be my footwork,” Ciryl Gane says.

“I have the best footwork in this division and I’m also the most well-rounded.”

I am more capable than he is.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen in this fight, but you’ll see my hand raised at the end.”