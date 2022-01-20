UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary fights ahead of the big fight night in California

THIS WEEKEND, get ready for another high-octane night of UFC action.

In California, all eyes will be on the heavyweights as Francis Ngannou defends his UFC title against interim champ Ciryl Gane.

If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, there’s also a jam-packed card featuring Brandon Moreno and Michel Pereira.

All of the action will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

From 1 a.m., coverage will begin with the preliminary rounds.

To watch online, get the BT Sport app for your phone, tablet, PC, or gaming console.

ESPN(plus) is available to American viewers.

The primary card

preliminary examinations

Early preliminary exams

“I’m here because I earned it; nobody gave me anything,” Francis Ngannou says.

“I want to win this fight, but it’s fine if I lose.”

As a man, I don’t believe that bothers me.

As a man, I’ve accomplished a lot.

“Even if this is the end, I’ll claim victory.”

Few people, even those with better opportunities than I, can tell the same story in their lifetime.

“I’m content where I am.”

“I think my advantage against Francis will be my footwork,” Ciryl Gane says.

“I have the best footwork in this division and I’m also the most well-rounded.”

I have more abilities than he does.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen in this fight, but you’re going to see my hand raised at the end of it.”