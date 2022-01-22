UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and preliminary fights ahead of TONIGHT’S fight night in California

THIS WEEKEND, get ready for another high-octane night of UFC action.

In California, all eyes are on the heavyweights as Francis Ngannou defends his UFC title against interim champ Ciryl Gane.

If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, there’s also a jam-packed card featuring Brandon Moreno and Michel Pereira.

BT Sport 2 will broadcast all of the action live.

The prelims will be broadcast live at 1 a.m. ET.

To watch online, get the BT Sport app for your phone, tablet, PC, or gaming console.

ESPN(plus) is available to American viewers.

“I’m here because I earned it; nobody gave me anything,” Francis Ngannou says.

“I’d like to win this fight, but it’s fine if I don’t.”

As a man, I don’t believe that does anything to me.

As a man, I’ve accomplished a great deal.

“Even if this is the end, I’ll claim victory.”

Few people, even those with better opportunities than I, can tell the same story as me in their lifetime.

“Wherever I am, I’m content.”

Ciryl Gane: “I believe my footwork will give me an advantage against Francis.”

“I have the best footwork in this division and I’m also the most well-rounded.”

I am better than him in terms of abilities.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen in this fight, but you’re going to see my hand raised at the end of it.”