Following a dominant victory over Robert Whittaker, ISRAEL ADESANYA is still the UFC’s middleweight champion.

In the main event of UFC 271 in Houston, Texas, Adesanya rekindled his rivalry with his fellow fan favorite early on Sunday morning.

In a blockbuster Trans Transman clash two-and-a-half years ago, Nigerian-born Kiwi Adesanya brutally dethroned the Aussie.

However, he was unable to say The Reaper in a more emphatic manner the second time around, and had to settle for a unanimous decision victory instead.

Adesanya came into his rematch with Whittaker determined to better his stunning finish from UFC 243.

“That hasn’t been the case this time,” he told SunSport when asked about the possibility of overlooking his opponent.

“It’s actually motivated me to do it again and more decisively, if that’s even possible.”

Which, I believe, it is.

“That’s what got me up for this fight, and that’s what motivated me.”

“I was going to do it again, but this time in a more devastating way.”

