UFC 271: Watch a bloodied Douglas Silva de Andrade choke Sergey Morozov UNCONSCIOUS after a TERRIBLE cut.

Douglas Silva de Andrade, a UFC bantamweight, came back from a nightmare of a first-round and a sickening cut to win his second fight in a row.

On the prelim portion of UFC 271 in Houston, the Brazilian squared off against American Top Team standout Sergey Morozov early Sunday morning.

THE RETURN OF LE

Douglas Silva De Andrade wins the second round by submission!! (hashtag)UFC271pic.twitter.com5t8eCYIItD

In the second round, he choked his Kazakh opponent OUT COLD, securing one of the biggest wins of his UFC career.

Unlike Morozov, the MMA veteran appeared tense early on and it showed in his striking.

After being dropped with a vicious uppercut, he eventually found himself on his back, fending off vicious ground and pound.

Morozov went to work right away, using a vicious elbow to open a horrific cut on the side of Silva de Andrade’s head.

Silva de Andrade weathered the storm, but before being taken down, he took a beautiful spinning back kick to the body.

In the second, Silva de Andrade stormed out and dropped Morozov with two nasty rips to the body.

After a brief hiatus caused by an accidental eye poke, Morozov was reintroduced to the canvas by a massive right hand.

Silva de Andrade, jacked and confident, then landed a picture-perfect spinning back fist, followed by two vicious knees.

Morozov was sent back to the canvas after a beautiful elbow, prompting Silva de Andrade to take his back.

He sunk in a nasty rear-naked choke that knocked Morozov out.

“I love you Houston,” Silva de Andrade said in his post-fight interview, beaming.

Yes, that’s fine, let’s go.”

“I had a tough first round,” he continued, “but I came back and did what I had to do.”

So there you have it, the Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

“I’m worth (dollar)100,000, Dana White.

The bonus I’m looking for is Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night.

I’m looking forward to meeting the [next]opponent.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS