UFC boss Dana White named as victim in SEX TAPE extortion case involving Las Vegas stripper

UFC chief Dana White has been named as the alleged victim in a $200,000 sex-tape extortion case dating back five years and involving a Las Vegas strip club dancer.

White, 50, was named as the victim in a civil lawsuit filed against him in a Nevada district court on Friday by Ernesto Joshua Ramos, who is suing the UFC boss for alleged breach of contract.

Las Vegas resident Ramos claims that White reneged on a deal which would have seen him pocket $450,000 for not disclosing White’s name following a 2015 extortion case, which involved an alleged sex video featuring White and Ramos’ then-girlfriend, a Las Vegas dancer.

White is alleged to have unknowingly been filmed having sex with the woman in 2014 in Brazil, with Ramos then attempting to extort the UFC chief – whose net worth is estimated to be around $500 million – to the tune of $200,000.

Ramos was arrested and sentenced in 2015 after pleading guilty, although the extortion victim was not initially named in the case.

Ramos served 366 days in a federal prison. In his case filed against White at Clark County District Court on Friday, he claims that UFC businessman White broke a non-disclosure agreement following his guilty plea.

White has dismissed the claims against him as “bullsh*t.”

“This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago,” White said in a statement sent to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million.

“He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time.

“I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

White has plenty on his plate at the moment as he scrambles to find a venue for his promotion’s next major event, UFC 249, which is scheduled for April 18.

The card was due to feature the blockbuster lightweight title showdown between unbeaten Russian champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and American challenger Tony Ferguson, but seems certain to fall through as Khabib remains stuck in Russia due to coronavirus lockdown measures.

‘People are stupid if they think I can just call Putin and Trump’: Khabib maintains he has no way out of coronavirus lockdown

White has vowed to press on with the card, potentially with a new opponent for Ferguson, although a location has still not been confirmed as option after option was ruled out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

White was part of a conference call with US President Donald Trump and the nation’s leading sports chiefs on Saturday, during which Trump told them “we have to get back and we have to get back soon.