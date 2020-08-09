UFC champ Israel Adesanya dyes hair NEON PINK in dramatic new cut ahead of Paulo Costa fight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya dyed his hair neon pink ahead of his title fight against Paulo Costa.

The unbeaten New Zealander showed the dramatic new cut on Instagram.

His hair had been bleach blonde, but switched styles to reveal an even brighter look.

It comes as the 31-year-old prepares to defend his belt against 29-year-old Brazilian Costa.

The pair will headline UFC 253, which promoter Dana White tipped to take place on Fight Island.

White said: “We’ll be announcing soon. But obviously it’s looking like Fight Island.

“A lot of the big fights that are international are going to be on Fight Island.

“I told everybody the last time we were there, people sort of thought this was a one-and-done or whatever, it’s not.

“We’re going to be at Fight Island. Abu Dhabi is going to end up being the fight capital of the world. It definitely isn’t Las Vegas.”

The UFC hosted three event on Fight Island throughout July, starting with Jorge Masvidal’s welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman.

It headlined UFC 251 and sold 1.3million pay-per-views.

Usman’s points win over fan-favourite Masvidal was the promotion’s greatest box office success since Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor in 2018.