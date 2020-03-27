UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested for alleged aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm by police in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday morning, according to reports.

Reports from ABC’s Albuquerque news affiliate KOAT state that officers responded to reports of gunshots and discovered Jones in his car, who claimed he knew nothing of the discharged weapon.

After the attending officers believed Jones to be under the influence of alcohol, he was subjected to sobriety tests , which he reportedly performed poorly in. He also took an alcohol breathalyzer test, with the UFC star producing results 200 percent above the legal limit.

After he was arrested, a search of Jones’ car discovered a handgun and bottle of Recuerdo mezcal.

Reports say Jones was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container (of alcohol).

He was subsequently released and is due to appear at an arraignment hearing on April 9.

UFC issued a statement on Jon Jones’ arrest (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/WO2eIGUOHv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2020

The incident isn’t Jones’ first brush with the law. Back in 2012, Jones pleaded guilty to DUI charges, had his license suspended for six months and paid a $1,000 fine after driving his Bentley Continental into a pole in New York.

In 2015 he was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque that injured a pregnant woman in another vehicle.

It was subsequently discovered that Jones, who had fled the scene, had a marijuana pipe in the car. It resulted in a felony charge (due to leaving the scene of the accident) as Jones was sentenced to 18 months under supervised probation. The UFC later stripped him on his title for a violation of their athlete code of conduct.

Most recently, Jones was charged with battery for an alleged incident involving a waitress at a nightclub in Albuquerque. Jones received a 90-day deferred sentence at the end of September 2019 during which time he had to ensure he did not violate the law, consume alcohol or drugs, or return to the club.

His latest arrest came after that period had ended.