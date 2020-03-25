UFC chief Dana White labels MMA media ‘weak and wimpy’ as he vows to push on with Khabib vs Ferguson

UFC president Dana White has hit out at the media covering mixed martial arts, calling them the ‘weakest and wimpiest people on earth’.

White has drawn criticism for his determination to push on with UFC 249 on April 18 despite the coronavirus causing almost all high level sport to be put on hold indefinitely.

The card features one of the most highly-anticipated fights in the sport’s history between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and top contender Tony Ferguson, a bout which has already fallen through four times previously.

While it will no longer take place in Brooklyn, White has insisted the card will go ahead no matter what and has been labelled irresponsible for doing so.

‘Go online and look at some of these people – and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact – the weakest, wimpiest people on earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on earth,’ White said in an Instagram rant.

‘I have over 350 employees who work for me. Multibillion-dollar companies are laying off all their employees right now. We haven’t laid off one person at the UFC.

‘And every fighter that fights for me will fight three times this year. Our schedule will go on. Everybody’s gonna get paid, and we will figure this out, and we will be the first sport back on.

‘Listen, the media can talk as much s— as they want. They don’t feed families. They don’t take care of f****** people. They don’t have people that count on them. They don’t have people to support.

‘We’re doing the right thing as far medical testing goes and everything. That’s all we f****** do. That’s nothing new. We were doing that s— way before the coronavirus.

‘We were taking care of people and making sure that everybody’s healthy, and every fighter that’s with me on the road is getting much better medical attention than they are at home – if they’re with me. You know what I mean?

‘I told our whole roster: If you or your loved ones have any type of situations or anything wrong, call me. I’ll do everything in my power to make sure you get taken care of.’