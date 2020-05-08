UFC reveals how they are putting on controversial upcoming UFC 249 show

The UFC have shed light on massive undertaking of hosting three events in the space of a week during the coronavirus crisis.

A total of 26 portable saunas are being transported across the country from Las Vegas to Florida by double the usual number of trucks as well as the octagon and vast array of equipment needed to put on fights, the first of which is UFC 249 on Saturday.

More than 68,000 people have already died of Covid-19 in the United States and it is feared that number will eventually rise above the 100,000 mark.

All sporting events have been suspended but measures are gradually being relaxed and the UFC have been given the green light to put on shows.

But with social distancing measures and health and safety precautions still in place, holding an event is a massive logistical undertaking.

UFC 249 will take place this Saturday in Jacksonville with Tony Ferguson facing Justin Gaethje on the behind-closed-doors card.

In the first video released in their Embedded series, the scope of the efforts to put on a top-level show during the pandemic was revealed.

Dean Klein, UFC athlete relations lead, said: ‘For a normal event we’d be bringing equipment that both red and corner could use, generally these guys would be mingling and interacting throughout the week.

‘For this one, everyone has their own individual workout space, so right there alone, instead of bringing four portable saunas, we’re bringing 26 individual saunas for these guys as well as mat spaces that will be separated from each other in individual rooms.

Amber Bowen, vice president of operations, added: ‘Typically we only have one truck that fits everything in from, editing equipment, the octagon etc, but because we have to have multiple set ups, we’re bringing more equipment.

‘We’re working on the hotel, on who is allowed into the hotel, how they enter, how they’re screened before they go in to make sure they’re healthy and safe, working with the athletes to minimise how many people they’re travelling with.

‘Everyone has been really understanding and helpful because these guys just want to fight.’

The footage also gained access to heavyweight Francis Ngannou’s training ahead of his clash with Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

His coach Erik Niksik shed light on how they have been preparing him with all the restrictions in place.

He said: ‘Obviously with the quarantine we’ve had to adapt quite a bit, really for the last six or seven weeks it has just been myself and Francis and Blagoy Ivanov as a sparring partner. We tightened the bolts and its really only been a small group in here.

Ngannou himself added: ‘It was a lot of stress and frustrating. Just different, just weird. Being in the gym, just two people in a big ass gym.’

Gaethje and Ferguson also made an appearance and both say they have been working hard as best they can in the circumstances to prepare for what many expect to be a compelling battle.

At the UFC head office, which was deserted except for Dana White, the UFC president conducted interviews and he revealed that the organisation submitted a 30-page document to the governor of Florida, outlining how they would safely hold fights.

The authorities responded favourably and now the enormous effort to put on a show rammed with world class talent in such testing circumstances is well underway.