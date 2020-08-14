UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste poses naked as she shows off growing baby bump and reveals she is ‘thankful’ for pregnancy

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has once again bared all for the camera as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The 34-year-old – who revealed the gender of her child while posing naked last month – has commented on how thankful she is during her pregnancy.

We are all goddesses! ✨🤍 I had this revelation after a few special trips last year. I know it sounds cliche, but I know my mind and body were getting me ready for this amazing journey. I’m so thankful for this experience! #thirdtrimesterfeels 💗 Shot by Daddy: @theking_ ❤️

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Aug 8, 2020 at 11:08am PDT

Celeste has been no stranger in getting naked for her fans as she announced her pregnancy with a topless post.

And she has carried on the tradition by getting her kit off for her 3.3 million Instagram followers to provide an update on her condition.

The five-time Ring Girl of the Year winner uploaded a photo of herself holding her breast and baby bump at El Miagre Lake in California.

Captioning the snap, she said: “We are all goddesses! I had this revelation after a few special trips last year.

“I know it sounds cliche, but I know my mind and body were getting me ready for this amazing journey.

“I’m so thankful for this experience! #thirdtrimesterfeels.”

Her followers were quick to show their support, as one said: “You are stunning and yes this new journey truly is one of the most rewarding.”

Baby blue. 💙👶🏽 More #bts on www.ariannyexclusive.com✨

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Aug 11, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT

Ain’t no shame in this bump game! 🖤 #thirdtrimesterherewecome More BTS from this shoot www.ariannyexclusive.com 💋

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Aug 10, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

With so much darkness in the world right now, be the light. ✨ Be kind, be open, understand that there is high tension, and opposing views. All you can do is offer people love and light no matter what our beliefs are. Spread love, the world needs it. 🤍✨🤍✨🤍✨🤍✨🤍✨🤍 📸 @natalieimgraben

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Aug 7, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

Surrounded by so much love already for this lil man! 💙👶🏽 #thankful 🙏🏼

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:45pm PDT

Staring contest? 😼😸 More from today’s shoot on www.ariannyexclusive.com – Glam @miss_madrid ✨

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Aug 5, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

Another commented: “You’re gonna be a dope Mommy.”

A third added: “Awww I love this so much, you look amazing love.”

Celeste and boyfriend Taylor King are expecting their new arrival on September 28.

Staring contest? 😼😸 More from today’s shoot on www.ariannyexclusive.com – Glam @miss_madrid ✨

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Aug 5, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

#challengeaccepted I have never felt more empowered or beautiful as I do now! To truly love yourself inside and out. To be proud of your body and what it goes through as a mother . 🙏🏼🙌🏼 So many amazing women nominated me and I thank you all! In one way, shape, or form u have inspired me too. It’s not about what u do or your profession, to me its far more than that. It’s about who you are as a human being that I find the most beautiful and inspiring . How you care for people and help others even when no one is looking. How u make the world a better place. Thank you to these beautiful women inside and out: @aprilmilan_ @ashleyrachel @beautybycrystal @ambernicholemiller @maria__corrigan @mavenfranks – #womensupportingwomen #challengeaccepted✔ #womenempowerment 😍 #notedited #preggobelly #proudbelly #proudbellymama

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 28, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

Let’s talk body changes! To be honest I was very nervous about all the changes that happen while pregnant bc let’s face it, I’ve based most of my career on my outside appearance. As my pregnancy has progressed I realized a few things that help : Affirmations, not only from my partner and friends, but myself. Be gentle with yourself . Understand that most of the changes occurring will go back to normal, the women’s body is amazing at that! Be as healthy as u can be, not only will u feel better yourself, but you will have peace of mind knowing you are giving your baby all the proper nutrients. Building a little human is not easy, but so worth it! I’m so excited !! Any mamas out there that have coped with these feelings? Leave a comment! I love to hear the stories and advice ! #31weekspreggo 💛🌞

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 26, 2020 at 10:55am PDT

Happy to announce we are expecting a little KING this fall! 👶🏽💙 Link in Bio for More on our Little Starseed! #boymom 💙✨ – – 💙 @usweekly 📸 @oxanaalexphotography 💄 @jessicakeehusharp 💇🏽‍♀️ @jasonhaiir

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 22, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

When they tell me to drop the tude…😾😼😽 – #newwork #5monthspregnant here. 💚

A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jul 8, 2020 at 9:48am PDT