UFC star Sean O’Malley hits back at Chito Vera and rages ‘I’ll be world champ, he’ll be a journeyman’ as feud continues

UFC star Sean O’Malley has escalated his growing feud with Marlon Vera by claiming “I’ll be world champ, he’ll be a journeyman.”

The “Suga Show” suffered a crushing loss to “Chito” in the very first round on Saturday night, his first defeat in the professional ranks.

O’Malley appeared to roll his ankle during the UFC 252 co-main event, leading to some fans claiming that Vera benefited from this piece of luck.

And while others questioned Herb Dean’s decision to end the fight, Chito blasted “f*** him” when asked about a potential rematch.

O’Malley has now hit back to claim Vera ‘got lucky’ and acted like he’d won the lottery after winning the bout.

He told his Timbo Sugar Show Podcast: “But also, what makes me feel better—say, okay, let’s look at his career in five years, let’s look at mine.

Let’s look at his career in five years, let’s look at mine. I’m gonna be f***ing world champ, he’s gonna be a f***ing journeyman.

“I’m gonna be f***ing world champ, he’s gonna be a f***ing journeyman.

“That’s just what his style is. He wins some, he lose some. He’s slow, but he’s gritty. So he’s gonna be able to finish some people after they beat him up for a while.

“Dude, I’m like—the way his pace was super slow like that? And I’m exploding into shots, I wasn’t gonna get tired.

“And I was just gonna beat his ass. I don’t know if I was gonna get a finish in that first round, he was tough.

“He was patient, which was fine, because it’s easier for me. He wasn’t doing anything, he was just standing there. It f***ing sucks.”

O’Malley continued: “Dude, I knock out Eddie Wineland. That was easy.

“He gets lucky and beats me and jumps up like he f***ing won the lottery. That just showed me what kind of a b***h he was.”