UK Athletics to reveal findings of review into Salazar decision in the spring

Findings from the independent review into UK Athletics’ handling of the Alberto Salazar affair are due to be announced in the spring.

Crisis-hit UKA confirmed on Thursday that the investigation by barrister John Mehrzad, which was launched in November, has been completed and the outcomes are being processed.

UKA have come under heavy scrutiny for allowing Mo Farah to continue training under Salazar for a further two years after the 2015 BBC investigation into serious doping allegations against his coach.

Their coaching arrangement at the time was controversially cleared by a review panel of three former athletes with questionable relevant experience.

Salazar was banned for four years in October for anti-doping violations.