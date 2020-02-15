‘Unacceptable at this level’: Wales coach Wayne Pivac rues glaring errors leading to Irish tries

Wayne Pivac rued ‘unacceptable’ errors made by Wales in their first Six Nations defeat since 2018 as they lost 24-17 in Dublin to Ireland.

Tomos Williams, George North and Ken Owens all made glaring mistakes that led to Irish tries as Andy Farrell’s men won with a bonus-point to stay unbeaten in the Championship.

Jordan Larmour, Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Conway scored tries for Ireland as Wales took two from Williams and Justin Tipuric.

But Hadleigh Parkes dropped one over the line to add to a catalogue of Welsh clangers.

‘We have got to be very accurate in our passing game,’ said Pivac after his first defeat as coach.

‘I think we put about eight balls down. We turned the ball over eight times through handling. That’s unacceptable at this level of the game.

‘It’s something we will need to go away and work on. There were just too many turnovers when we were in good positions on the field.

‘You are not able to build that constant pressure which Ireland were able to do when they scored a couple of their tries.

‘We were put under pressure and we will see where we have to work harder to make sure we get those things right for the next match.

‘It is a tournament and we’ve got another three matches to look forward to. We’ll be working very hard to get the areas right that we need to so we can put on a better performance next time around.’ Pivac admitted the defeat was a tough one to take.

‘Yeah it is because at half-time, we were fairly buoyant,’ the boss added.

‘We realised if we started well after half-time, this game was going to be on and we had every opportunity. But we weren’t able to nail those opportunities or create enough pressure.’