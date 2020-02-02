Unai Emery outlines where it went wrong at Arsenal for him

Unai Emery has blamed the saga over the captaincy, the attempted robbery of Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac and the £72m signing of Nicolas Pepe in a frank assessment of where it went wrong for him at Arsenal.

The Spaniard was sacked less than halfway through his second season in November after a string of poor results and performances.

Though he admits the Gunners were not playing well under him, he believes there were a number of problems that were beyond his control and contributed to his downfall.

‘This second year, we have not played well; we have not defended well. We have not been competitive; We did not transmit. And I told the players myself’, he told Marca.

‘There were several problems: four captains; the Ozil-Kolasinac case; Pepe’s signing, who needs time since he came from France… We didn’t play well, that’s for sure.’

‘That brought us bad results, there was no improvement, the fans focused on me and they threw me out. But I keep the positive things, there were many.’

Granit Xhaka was confirmed as club captain in September after a laborious process that saw the squad vote for their preferred leader, with the Swiss the first among five skippers.

He was ousted just a month later after an angry bust up with Gunners fans when he was substituted in a home draw with Crystal Palace at the end of October.

He cupped his ear and appeared to swear at the fans as they jeered him off the pitch. It took another two weeks for him to be sacked as captain before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was belatedly installed.

The former PSG boss believes the squad were unsettled by the incident that saw a man jailed for 10 years for trying to rob two of his first-team stars, Ozil and Kolasinac.

Ashley Smith and his accomplice were both armed with improvised blades as they tried to steal their luxury watches in the altercation that took place near Kolasinac’s home in Hampstead.

Emery was forced to omit both players from Arsenal’s opening two games of the season due to security concerns following the incident.

The former boss would have been hoping for an instant impact from big-money summer signing Pepe from Lille, but he was left largely frustrated with his returns.

He netted just one league goal under Emery and has looked out of sorts for much of the season.

Mikel Arteta has overseen only one Premier League victory in six games after replacing interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Emery senses there has been a shift in the atmosphere at the Emirates, but does not believe much has changed in terms of the playing style.

‘Mikel has a lot of experience as a footballer and has worked alongside Pep, who is top’, he added.

‘He is playing a 4-2-3-1 like ours. Ozil is still “10”, and is slowly looking for his identity. But with my departure, the hostile atmosphere was relaxed. The results are not being the best but you have to give it time to do so.’