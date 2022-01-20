‘Unbelievably lucky,’ says Brentford manager Frank, after his side ‘destroyed’ Man Utd in the first half of their 3-1 defeat.

THOMAS FRANK claims Manchester United were ‘unbelievably lucky’ to win 3-1 against his Brentford side, claiming they were’smashed’ and ‘destroyed.’

In a goalless first half, Bees boss Frank insisted the Red Devils ‘didn’t have a sniff’.

When United finally picked up the tempo early in the second period, Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood scored clinical goals.

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored the third goal for the visitors, before Ivan Toney equalized late on.

“Unbelievably proud of my team,” Frank told BT Sport.

Manchester United is the Premier League’s biggest club, while we are the smallest.

“We thrashed them in the first half, they didn’t have a chance, three huge chances, and this game could only have had one winner.”

“They are extremely fortunate.”

They threw out the system in Brentford’s favor.

“One of those nights, fair play to David de Gea, one of those chances will go in the back of the net if we get those chances again.”

“We killed them with our intensity, which we demonstrated in the first half when we played the Brentford way.”

The way Greenwood was able to double United’s lead, Frank believes, was the decisive moment.

“It’s unbelievably difficult to take,” he said.

“A little bit of quality and they went up 1-0, and then it got a little bit too difficult.”

“Of the three goals, the second is the most discouraging and difficult to overcome.”

“It was incredible how we smashed them in the first half.”

“They had to step up, the way we destroyed them, they were not particularly happy with that, they were huge favorites before the game,” Frank said of United’s lackluster first half.

“They scored and turned the game around.”

“The fact that we outran Man United and would win on any other day says a lot about the players, mentality, and attitude.”

