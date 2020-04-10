UNC Reserve big man Brandon Huffman plans to transfer

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) – North Carolina says big reserve man Brandon Huffman plans to switch.

The 6-foot-10, 255-pound junior released a statement on a social media post Thursday saying he was looking for a way to expand as a player, but called it a “rough decision.” after three years at UNC.

Huffman played in 14 games last season and averaged 1.4 points and 3.1 minutes over his three seasons.

In a school statement, trainer Roy Williams Huffman called a “fantastic young man” and that he would do anything to help him choose the right fit for his next school.

