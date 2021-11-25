Under plans to revamp the English game, football fans may finally be able to enjoy a pint on the terraces once more.

Under plans to revamp the English game, football fans may once again be able to enjoy a pint on the terraces.

Thirty football fans may be able to enjoy a pint on the terraces once more under new plans unveiled today.

Ministers today applauded plans to test a beer-sale pilot program at a few lower-league games.

Since 1985, fans have been unable to consume alcohol within sight of the pitch.

Reformers now want to change the rule for smaller clubs in order to boost revenue and the grass roots game.

More British citizens investing in local teams, they argue, will benefit English football as a whole.

After the European Super League scandal, No 10 ordered a fan-led review, which resulted in the plan.

Only non-league teams are currently permitted to sell pints of beer to fans in the stands.

All teams in the Football League and Premier League allow supporters to consume alcohol only on the concourse.

The review focused on Dulwich Hamlet, a National League South team.

Club executives claim they can’t afford to be promoted because closing their “successful” bar would result in a 40% drop in revenue.

According to the authors of the report, this would be “a perverse outcome that undermines the English football pyramid’s merit-based system.”

They claim that alcohol sales can help clubs stay afloat, and that there are “doubts about the effectiveness of the current law.”

It cites evidence from professional rugby matches, where fans are permitted to drink in the stands, as an example of the financial benefit to the club.

Football teams are estimated to lose around £2 per person per home match, according to reformers.

“If this is projected for a League Two average attendance of 4,000 across 23 home matches, then each club will lose approximately £184,000, totaling £4,416,000 across the League,” they write.

“Clearly, this is a significant loss of revenue that could have helped to ensure the company’s long-term viability.”

The report recommends a “small scale pilot scheme” at League Two and National League clubs to determine whether alcohol sales should be reinstated.

A £160 million transfer tax on Premier League clubs each season to support the lower leagues is also proposed in the paper.

For clubs buying players, the tax would be “similar to stamp duty” paid on homes.

“A ten percent levy could have raised an estimated £160 million per year in the last five seasons,” the report says.

“This would come at a low cost to Premier League clubs, but it could be game-changing for the rest of the football pyramid.”

Manchester City would have had to pay an EXTRA £10 million last summer…

