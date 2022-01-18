Undercard fights for Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, including Dubois and Shields, are listed below.

Undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams: Schedule and TV coverage, including Dubois and Shields

Caroline Dubois will make her pro debut, while Claressa Shields will likely be fighting for the final time before facing Savannah Marshall.

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams were the most high-profile victims of the decision to postpone all British boxing for the entire month of January, with their bout being rescheduled for the second time.

“Next Gen” has had to deal with more upheaval than the average.

His fight with Anatoli Muratov in October was called off on the day due to medical reasons.

Muratov was a late replacement for Sven Elbir, but the Williams match is more important.

The 29 January date was pushed back due to the British Boxing Board of Control’s (BBBofC) circuit-breaker amid rising Covid cases. It was originally scheduled for 11 December before the Welshman suffered a shoulder injury.

According to Eubank, it’s a “true grudge match,” with Williams upping the ante with a series of social media insults.

He spent the holiday season mocking Eubank, calling him a “pathetic pr**k” and a “cheesy guy” in an interview released by Sky Sports on December 25.

Williams tweeted, “Spends Christmas with people at Sky because his own family doesn’t like him.”

“When it comes to being disrespectful, insults, and trash talk on social media, my opponent Liam Williams has been very active,” Eubank responded.

“We had a face-to-face on Sky, which will air in the coming weeks, where we sat down at a table and talked for half an hour, and during that talk, I bury him.”

“He had no comebacks pretty much the entire time, and it’s just funny to see how different someone is when they’re not in front of a laptop.”

A true keyboard warrior in every sense of the term.

Liam Williams is that kind of guy.

In the United Kingdom, I am number one, and he is number two.

So there will be fireworks, an exciting fight, and I can’t wait to get in there.”

After some uncertainty about whether their match on February 5th could take place in Cardiff, the Welsh government has lifted restrictions on sporting events, allowing the match to go ahead.

Following that, an early frontrunner for card of the year was revealed.

Claressa Shields, the “Greatest Woman of All Time,” will fight for the WBA, WBC, and IBF middleweight titles.

