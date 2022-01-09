Undercard of Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook: Adam Azim is regarded as “one of the most frightening talents” in British boxing.

As he fights on the same night as his idol Khan, Azim is ready to display his enormous potential.

His father’s phone screen is filled with a prized family photo that is too grainy to reproduce here.

On the night Amir Khan fought Michael Gomez in Birmingham, it shows a smiling six-year-old Adam Azim sitting ringside next to his father.

Azim will be in Khan’s company again next month, 14 years after that photograph was taken, but this time on the undercard in Manchester, where his hero will finally get to shake a fist at his distant dance partner Kell Brook.

Azim is two fights into a career that is inextricably linked to Khan’s, with whom he shares a British Pakistani ancestry.

Khan is negotiating the end of a career that, in some ways, should have ended long ago.

Khan has carried the tension of a jaw too weak to cope with the demands placed on it by a warrior heart that knows no fear, despite his exceptional abilities.

But the great nights, oh my, they were unforgettable.

The mind-boggling battle with Marcos Maidana in 2010, the defeat of Zab Judah the following year, and the thrashing of Devon Alexander just over seven years ago.

Azim wants a little of that, a little glorification under the spotlights with the crowd on the verge of rioting.

It has a pedigree.

Hassan, Azim’s older brother, has a illustrious amateur career that includes numerous national junior titles.

Azim was on his way to the Sheffield senior amateur team, where he could have achieved global success if the pandemic hadn’t intervened.

Khan was given an Olympic cycle when he was 17 years old.

Aziz was unable to wait until 2024 in Paris.

He is where he needs to be at 19 and restless, punching for pay and dreaming big.

Azim was back on the pads in Shane McGuigan’s East London gym two weeks after his second bout.

Like Khan, Azim is tall and slender, with a hand speed that is too fast for the eyes to register.

McGuigan, who charted Carl Frampton’s and Josh Taylor’s rise from amateurs to world champions, sees Azim as having the same wealth of potential.

There is a quality about him that could set him apart from the competition.

When I asked what that attribute was, McGuigan replied, “X-factor.”

