Underrated wonder goals: David Beckham v West Ham

The before and after with David Beckham wasn’t Saint-Etienne. It wasn’t the effigies, it wasn’t the headlines and it wasn’t the hate. They offer an obvious staging post in his career, but whether his playing identity really changed immediately after France 98 is another issue. The Beckham who returned from the World Cup was still angry, still petulant and, for all intents and purposes, the footballer he had been the season before.

Which was good, because that was always the better version. Yes, the entity which evolved over the years was safer. That character was better-liked and was clearly much more marketable, but the player around whom that commercial apparatus was constructed wasn’t nearly so compelling.

Part of the reason why is because his technical identity seemed to shift. As he got older, first at Manchester United, then with England, Real Madrid and the rest, he developed a narrower definition. He wouldn’t always be used in the same role, but the ways in which he influenced games became fewer in number.

Maybe that was by design but the result was predictable output. Not necessarily worse, but rarely surprising. His set-piece delivery was a constant – that was timeless and lasted for the length of his career – but the rest of his abilities were reflected through a smaller and smaller prism. He could pass and he could cross – fabulously – but the underlying quality he possessed was never allowed to instruct anything else.

Actually, for much of Beckham’s imperial stage (his Be Here Now years), he played football like he was in an advert. He was stylish and successful. He ran in measured, elegant strides and with his hair never out of place. He was liked and admired wherever he went.

But the more that character emerged, the more it left you longing for what it replaced.

And what a player that was. Provocative and brash, arrogant and snide. Young Beckham had some ugly moments long before St Etienne; that red card had been in the post for awhile. But there was devilment in his highlights, too, and a lot of those – somehow – have been lost to time.

Or maybe cast in shadow by that Selhurst Park goal? It was novel, I suppose, but did it really deserve the life it’s had? Replayed forever and ever, somehow impeachable within its genre?

It was reflective of the player he would become, that’s certainly true. The better characterisation of what he was, though, can be found in the chip over Pavel Srnicek in the 1996 Charity Shield. Does he make that run five years later?

Or the crashing volley at a half-built Stamford Bridge.

Or the driving run and thunderous long-ranger scored at the Baseball Ground a few weeks afterwards. How many more times would he carry the ball forward like that, scything through the heart of the pitch? He did it at White Hart Lane later that same season, with a strike which rainbowed beautifully over Ian Walker, but rarely again.

It’s like a different player and maybe his signature came at Upton Park in December 1996, during a 2-2 draw on a dark, damp day in east London.

It’s the imagination of it. Beckham’s first touch was awful. So bad, in fact, that it really took away the chance to shoot. In that position, he should really have laid off a pass and reset the attacking move.

That he took a touch at all described his growing ego and his determination to have an effect on games. He wanted the moment and instead of dropping a chip over the top of the defence or taking a shot first-time, his intention was to slow the play and wait for the cameras to frame him up.

And they would have done, had it not been raining.

The thing about that little flaw is that it made the goal better. It forced Beckham to abandon whatever picture he had in his mind and adapt; to try to find another way beyond Ludek Miklosko, with the ball stuck under his feet and no sort of angle to work with.

Think about that technique and how Beckham used to strike his shots – with his left-foot planted, his left arm splaying out, and his instep whipping through. It was like a golf swing. And look at how he modified it here, improvising in so little space but still managing to generate the pace and spin and whip on the ball.

It was a work of art. The touch off the post and kissing of the net made it look as pretty as a picture, but it also had that crafty, rascal-like quality which would be buffed out of its author over time. It’s a lasting testament to a fascinating player, but one we would barely get to know.

