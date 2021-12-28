Unfortunate Injury News For The Rams, According To Sean McVay

The Rams have received some unfortunate injury news, according to Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams have made an unfortunate decision regarding running back Darrell Henderson Jr.’s status for the next few games, with the playoffs just around the corner.

Henderson has been placed on injured reserve after spraining his MCL.

He’ll be out for three to five weeks.

Ernest Jones, a rookie linebacker, was also placed on injured reserve by the Rams.

This past weekend, the South Carolina product sustained a high-ankle sprain.

During the Rams’ press conference on Monday, head coach Sean McVay addressed the team’s recent moves.

He’s obviously annoyed that Henderson and Jones will have to miss so much time.

Sean McVay said, “Those are significant losses for us.”

“Ernest was just getting into his stride,” the Rams say, “but they’re hoping he’ll play again this year.”

