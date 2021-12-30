United 3 Burnley 1: Cristiano Ronaldo inspires comfortable victory as United close the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal.

United 3 Burnley 1: Cristiano Ronaldo inspires a comfortable victory as United close the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal.

THIS was a much-needed result and performance to assuage any early concerns about Ralf Rangnick’s reign.

The question of whether the hipster hero could manage a club the size of Manchester United had already been raised.

Certainly, the league’s early signs had not been promising.

A passable 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace, a lucky 1-0 victory at Norwich, and then an abysmal performance away at Newcastle, where they were lucky to get a point.

As the Premier League said its goodbyes to 2021, this was more like a United side ensuring their quality oversaw the underdog.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring after just 35 minutes, with Ben Mee toeing a Jadon Sancho shot past his own goalkeeper and Cristiano Ronaldo gobbling up a loose ball.

After that dreadful 90 minutes at St James’ Park, this was supposed to be a good night for United to meet.

Well, it was certainly a good night to meet Burnley, who are looking increasingly destined for relegation.

This season, they’ve only managed one victory in the league.

They were given some leeway because they hadn’t played in 18 days and their last three games had been postponed due to Covid.

Last night, four of their first-team players, including goalkeeper Nick Pope and Jay Rodriguez, were infected with the virus.

Nonetheless, United smashed them to bits, so this was a disappointment overall.

Rangnick made six changes to his team in response to that performance in the North East, with only one of them being enforced due to Bruno Fernandes’ suspension.

Yes, rotation is expected during this busy period, but the fact that three of the back four were swapped and Marcus Rashford and Fred were both left out told a story.

They couldn’t argue with Luke Shaw’s quality in his return to the left-back position.

Nobody could deny who was the best player on the night or what Scott McTominay brings to the Red Devils on a regular basis.

Some pundits may give him an unfair advantage.

He, like Michael Carrick during his time at the club, is underappreciated in my opinion.

On nights like this, the drive and energy he brings to the midfield is crucial to what United achieves.

After eight minutes, he put them in front.

McTominay has the amazing ability to sneak in from deep and pick up loose balls, just like she did when Ronaldo lost control of the ball…

