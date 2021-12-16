United is the ‘only serious Haaland bidder,’ according to Haidara, who is a Red Devils fan and idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo.

United is the ‘only serious Haaland bidder,’ according to Haidara, who is a Red Devils fan and admires Cristiano Ronaldo.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S training ground has reopened following a Covid-19 outbreak, but reports on Wednesday claimed that MORE positive tests have been returned.

On Sunday, four players tested positive for the virus, and it is unclear when the Premier League match will be replayed.

Looking ahead to the January transfer window, however, things are looking up.

According to reports from Germany, Manchester United is currently the only serious bidder for Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Ralf Rangnick’s discovery, RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara, has admitted to being a lifelong Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

STATEMENT OF LINDELOF

Regarding Victor Lindelof’s health scare, Manchester United issued the following statement.

United has confirmed that Lindelof’s situation is unrelated to the club’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations,” United said in a statement. “However, he has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.”

“All signs point to this not being related to a Covid outbreak within the club.”

OFF THE DUS

Dusan Vlahovic, a January target for Manchester United, has turned down a record Fiorentina contract offer.

However, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Vlahovic.

“We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in Fiorentina’s history, several times,” Viola’s chief executive Joe Barone told Repubblica.

“Both Dusan and his agent have made it clear that they are unwilling to accept.”

Our offer remains on the table.”

CASE STUDIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Manchester United’s squad is currently dealing with 19 coronavirus cases.

According to the Telegraph, this is the total amount of self-isolation between players and staff members.

It is understood, however, that not all of the cases involve immediate first-team personnel.

When asked about the number of positive cases, the Red Devils were noncommittal.

ALERT: RED

On the same day that they returned to training, Manchester United received more positive Covid-19 cases from their players.

United’s match against Brentford, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in their camp.

The Carrington training ground for the Red Devils was closed on Monday because the players were required to spend 24 hours away.

Those who had negative lateral flow and PCR tests were allowed to return for training the day before yesterday.

The Daily Mail reports…

