United team news: Predicted 4-2-3-1 line-up vs Villarreal – and what Michael Carrick needs to work on

Eliminate individual errors, reduce reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo, and get the most out of Jadon Sancho are all items on Carrick’s to-do list.

Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers, and Zinedine Zidane have all been mentioned as possible successors to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but for the time being, Michael Carrick, another former Manchester United player, will serve as interim manager.

Since retiring as a player three years ago, the 40-year-old has worked as a first-team coach, first as part of Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff and then under Solskjaer.

Carrick’s first game in his new role will be against Villarreal in a crucial Champions League tie, followed by league games against Chelsea and Arsenal over the next ten days.

He’ll have to be bold and make changes, because whatever the general plan was under Solskjaer, it clearly wasn’t working.

United have lost six of their last 11 games in all competitions, with three of them resulting in four or more goals being conceded.

Some of the most pressing items on his to-do list are:

Individuals such as Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Fred have been chastised for their performances, but systemic issues are at play.

United’s failure to press with the necessary intensity and organization to win the ball back has been a recurring theme in recent months.

United’s previously successful tactic of sucker-punching opponents on the counter-attack has vanished, while a lack of intensity off the ball has had the disastrous effect of overloading the defenders, resulting in costly individual errors becoming the norm.

United are 16th in the Premier League for tackles attempted in the final third and second-bottom for successful pressures, which are defined as “the number of times the squad gained possession within five seconds of applying pressure,” according to FBREF.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the elephant in the room, has made fewer successful pressures than any other starting forward in the division.

Carrick is unlikely to drop Ronaldo, given that a) he is Ronaldo and b) he has scored 32% of United’s goals this season, but he must succeed where Solskjaer failed in making United a more cohesive team, both in and out of the dressing room.

