‘Up to 10 clubs’ growing concerned about crowd control when Premier League restarts

Premier League clubs fear that fans will break coronavirus social distancing guidelines even if football returns at neutral grounds.

Plans to play out the remaining 92 fixtures behind closed doors at neutral venues were discussed during a Premier League shareholders meeting last Friday.

Neutral venues have been considered by UK authorities, including the police and the Government, to minimise the risk of fans congregating at stadiums. Fans have also been warned that matches will be abandoned if they turn up at the neutral venues.

It is said that Brighton’s Amex Stadium, West Ham’s London Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, St Mary’s and the King Power Stadium have all been mooted given their specific locations outside of city centres.

However, 10 Premier League clubs have raised concern over their fans ability to abstain from visiting the venues.

One Premier League executive told Telegraph: ‘Are you telling me that some Liverpool fans are not going to try to find out where their team are playing when it’s the game to win the title? Come on, of course, some are.

‘Are we also trying to pretend that fans of Liverpool or Aston Villa won’t congregate in the streets or at Anfield or Villa Park if they win the title or stay up on the final day?

‘Of course the supporters’ groups will obey the rules, just like the vast majority of the fans. But we know very well you can’t account for all the fans. There is also the scenario that a rival group of fans could try to sabotage a game for another club by either finding out where they are playing or turning up.’

Another Premier League executive added: ‘If the Government and the police think that Manchester United fans only live in Manchester and therefore Manchester United not playing in Manchester is going to stop people turning up at the stadium, then they’re either deluded or have no clue as to how the football industry works.

‘Likewise Liverpool fans, likewise Arsenal fans, likewise Tottenham fans. The sort of people that turn up outside a football stadium when they’ve been told not to are the sort of people that would travel 5,000 miles without a ticket. They’re not going to be put off by Manchester United or Liverpool’s game being moved to Villa Park or Brighton or wherever. It’s just bonkers. And it’s so naive, it almost makes me cringe.’

Despite some clubs suggesting they have reached an agreement with their supporter’s group to stay at home, others have admitted to concern over fans plans for ‘viewing parties’.

One supporter’s group told the Telegraph that they are worried about large groups of fans congregating in a neighbourhood to watch and celebrate matches.

This is a fear the Chair of Fifa’s medical committee Michel D’Hooghe agrees with: ‘Even if you play with closed doors, you will always have groups of fans coming together, even in secret places, to have a common feeling of the sporting event that they cannot live in the stadium.’

The Premier League will hold another meeting week to to reconvene and potentially vote on whether to press ahead with plans to revive the season.