Upcoming England friendlies ‘set to be cancelled’ due to coronavirus

The coronavirus is set to cause more sporting event cancellations, with England’s upcoming friendlies against Italy and Denmark under threat, according to The Sun.

The infection rate in Britain is rising, and on Saturday Premier League teams were not allowed to shake hands before the matches.

Sporting authorities will meet with the government on Monday to lay out contingency plans, which could include playing games behind closed doors with just 500 people allowed in the stadium.

England’s games against Italy on March 27 and Denmark on March 31 are still scheduled to go ahead, but that could change soon.

The general health and safety of players and public will not want to be risked for non-competitive matches, so it is thought to be increasingly likely that the friendlies will be scrapped.

If the matches do not go ahead, it will make Gareth Southgate’s job of finding the best squad for Euro 2020 even harder without being able to see his players working together ahead of the big tournament.

England also have friendlies coming up against Austria in on June 2, and Romania on June 7. If the coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate, they could be in jeopardy too.

UEFA is still saying Euro 2020 will be going ahead, although one of the host cities is Rome, and Italy is currently Europe’s hardest-hit nation by the virus.

Serie A games are currently being played behind closed doors, and there are calls for a suspension to the league after reports that the entire Lombardy region is set to be quarantined.