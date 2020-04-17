Update: De Graafschap confirms transfer news and does business with Go Ahead

Elmo Lieftink is fast on the way to De Graafschap. The midfielder, whose contract with Go Ahead Eagles ends after this season, is about to sign a contract in Doetinchem.

That reports The Gelderlander. Lieftink can sign a multi-year contract at De Vijverberg, but other clubs are also lurking. Heracles Almelo is also interested in the 26-year-old midfielder. De Graafschap may also play at Eredivisie level next season, but due to the current situation surrounding the corona virus, much is still uncertain. The team is currently in second place in the Kitchen Champion Division, which would mean direct promotion to the Eredivisie at the end of the season.

The KNVB still hopes that the Eredivisie and Keuken Kampioen Divisie can be completed, but if this is not the case, there is still consultation about a possible promotion and relegation scheme.

Lieftink only played a season with Go Ahead, which had already formally terminated his contract due to the coronavirus outbreak. He is seen as one of the key players in Deventer, but everything points to a departure from De Adelaarshorst.

Update: De Graafschap has Lieftink inside: the 26-year-old midfielder has signed for two years, with an option for another season. “I am very happy with De Graafschap as a new club,” he says to the club site. “We will first see how the current competition will go, I will give everything for Go Ahead. After that, the sights will go to Doetinchem. I think it would be great to play at De Vijverberg.”