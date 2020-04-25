Updated 2020 NFL Draft Order for round four, fifth, sixth, and seventh

The 2020 NFL draft ends on Saturday afternoon and there are still many good players available.
This group includes several fascinating quarterbacks. Only one QB was taken on the second day of the draft – Oklahomas Jalen Hurts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round. Teams that still need a quarterback, a list that may include the New England Patriots, might see Jake Fromm from Georgia, Jacob Eason from Washington, or James Morgan from Florida International as a potential fit.
Here is the updated order of selection for day 3 of the draft.

* Designates a compensation selection
* Designates a compensation selection
“data-reactid =” 16 “> Here is the updated order of selection for day 3 of the draft.
* Designates a compensation selection
Round 4
107. Cincinnati Bengals
108. Washington Redskins
109. Detroit Lions
110. N.Y. Giants
111. Houston Texans (from Miami)
112. L.A. Chargers
113. Carolina Panthers
114. Cardinals of Arizona
115. Cleveland Browns
116. Jacksonville Jaguars
117. Minnesota Vikings (from Tampa Bay via San Francisco)
118. Denver Broncos
119. Atlanta Falcons
120. N.Y. Jets
121 Las Vegas Raiders
122. Indianapolis Colts
123. Dallas Cowboys
124. Pittsburgh Steelers
125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago via New England)
126. L.A. Rams
127. Philadelphia Eagles
128. Buffalo Bills
129. N.Y. Jets (from New England via Baltimore)
130. Minnesota Vikings (from New Orleans)
131. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
132 Minnesota Vikings
133. Seattle Seahawks
134. Atlanta Falcons (from Baltimore)
135. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tennessee via Miami)
136. Miami Dolphins (via Green Bay)
137. Jacksonville Jaguars (from San Francisco via Denver)
138. Kansas City Chiefs
139. Las Vegas Raiders (from Tampa Bay via New England) *
140. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago) *
141. Miami Dolphins *
142nd Washington Redskins *
143.Baltimore Ravens *
144. Seattle Seahawks *
145th Philadelphia Eagles *
146. Philadelphia Eagles *
Round 5
147. Cincinnati Bengals
148. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington via Carolina)
149th Indianapolis Colts (from Detroit)
150. N.Y. Giants
151. L.A. Chargers
152. Carolina Panthers
153. Miami Dolphins
154. Miami Dolphins (from Jacksonville via Pittsburgh)
155th Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland via Buffalo)
156. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)
157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Atlanta via Baltimore)
158. N.Y. Jets
159. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)
160. Indianapolis Colts
161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162. Washington Redskins (from Pittsburgh via Seattle)
163. Chicago Bears
164. Dallas Cowboys
165. Jacksonville Jaguars (by L.A. Rams)
166. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia)
167. Buffalo Bills
168. Philadelphia Eagles (from New England)
169. Minnesota Vikings (from New Orleans)
170. Baltimore Ravens (from Minnesota)
171. Houston Texans
172nd Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle via Detroit and New England)
173. Miami Dolphins (from Baltimore via L.A. Rams)
174. Tennessee Titans
175. Green Bay Packers
176. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco)
177. Kansas City Chiefs
178. Denver Broncos *
179. Dallas Cowboys *
Listen to and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:
Round 6
180. Cincinnati Bengals
181. Denver Broncos (from Washington)
182nd Indianapolis Colts (via Detroit)
183. N.Y. Giants
184. Carolina Panthers
185. Miami Dolphins
186. L.A. Chargers
187. Cleveland Browns (from Arizona)
188.Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland)
189. Jacksonville Jaguars
190. Philadelphia Eagles (from Atlanta)
191. N. Y. Jets
192. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)
193. Indianapolis Colts
194. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
195. New England Patriots (from Denver)
196. Chicago Bears
197. Detroit Lions (from Dallas via Miami and Indianapolis)
198. Pittsburgh Steelers
199. L.A. Rams
200th Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
201. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)
202. Arizona Cardinals (from New England)
203. Minnesota Vikings (from New Orleans)
204. New England Patriots (from Houston)
205th Minnesota Vikings
206. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)
207. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore via New England)
208. Green Bay Packers (from Tennessee)
209. Green Bay Packers
210. San Francisco 49ers
211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)
212. New England Patriots *
213. New England Patriots *
214. Seattle Seahawks *
Round 7
215. Cincinnati Bengals
216. Washington Redskins
217. San Francisco 49ers (from Detroit)
218. N.Y. Giants
219. Minnesota Vikings (from Miami)
220. L.A. Chargers
221. Carolina Panthers
222. Cardinals of Arizona
223. Jacksonville Jaguars
224. Tennessee Titans (from Cleveland)
225.Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)
226. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas)
227. Miami Dolphins (from Indianapolis)
228. Atlanta Falcons (from Tampa Bay via Philadelphia)
229. Washington Redskins (from Denver)
230. New England Patriots (from Atlanta)
231. Dallas Cowboys
232. Pittsburgh Steelers
233. Chicago Bears
234. L, A, Rams
235th Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia via New England)
236. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo via Cleveland)
237. Tennessee Titans (from New England via Denver)
238. N. Y. Giants (from New Orleans)
239. Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota)
240. Houston Texans
241. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Seattle via New England)
242. Green Bay Packers (from Baltimore)
243. Tennessee Titans
244. Minnesota Vikings (from Green Bay via Cleveland and New Orleans)
245. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via San Francisco)
246. Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City)
247. N.Y. Giants *
248. Houston Texans *
249. Minnesota Vikings *
250th Houston Texans *
251. Miami Dolphins *
252. Denver Broncos *
253. Minnesota Vikings *
254. Denver Broncos *
255. N.Y. Giants *
