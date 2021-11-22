Updates include Gareth Southgate signing an England contract, Newcastle’s pursuit of Vlahovic, and Chelsea’s concern over Lukaku.

Gareth Southgate signs an England contract, Newcastle is pursuing Vlahovic, and Chelsea is keeping an eye on Lukaku – the latest news.

GARETH SOUTHGATE has signed a new contract with England that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2024 European Championships.

Since taking over as Three Lions manager in 2016, he has done an outstanding job, and he will now lead England to the 2022 World Cup and the Euros.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is said to have entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for £70 million.

Newcastle are also making preparations for their January transfer window, with reports linking them with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic and Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule.

We also have the most up-to-date news on Chelsea’s transfer plans, with Romelu Lukaku a major doubt for the match against Juventus.

REACTIONS FROM SOUTHGATE

After signing a new contract with the FA, England manager Gareth Southgate praised his coaching staff.

“I am delighted that Steve [Holland] and I have been able to extend our stays in our respective roles,” Southgate said.

Leading this group continues to be a tremendous honor.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mark [technical director], John [McDermott] and the Board for their support, as well as the players and support staff.”

“We have a fantastic opportunity ahead of us, and I know they, as well as the fans, are all excited about what this team can achieve in the future.”

TOON VLA VA VLA

Newcastle are set to join the race for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, according to Alan Nixon of SunSport.

The Magpies are on the lookout for players from other countries, as they will find it difficult to recruit Premier League talent from their rivals.

That’s why Toon spies were on the lookout for Vlahovic during the international break, when he helped Serbia qualify for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Portugal.

If the price is right, the striker could be sold in the January transfer window, with reports suggesting he will cost £70 million.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be monitoring the 21-year-old.

REMINISCENT OF THE SOUTHGATE

The FA has confirmed that England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new £6 million contract that will pay him double his previous salary until December 2024.

Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland has also signed a new contract, which will keep the pair in charge of the Three Lions until the end of the next European Championship.

Since 2016, when he stepped up from his role as England’s under-21 coach to replace Sam Allardyce, the English head coach has been in charge at St George’s Park.

Since then, the 51-year-old has led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final, as well as securing qualification for Qatar 2022.

